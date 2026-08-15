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New Construction Apartments in Dhofar Governorate, Oman

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Salalah Province
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Residential complex Salalah Resort
Residential complex Salalah Resort
Residential complex Salalah Resort
Residential complex Salalah Resort
Residential complex Salalah Resort
Show all Residential complex Salalah Resort
Residential complex Salalah Resort
Salalah Province, Oman
from
$149,800
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 4
Area 36–107 m²
4 real estate properties 4
A fully integrated coastal community situated in Hawana Salalah, Oman. Located directly on the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean, this exclusive development represents the Middle East's greenest coast and offers an unmatched luxury lifestyle. Designed for those who demand the extraordinary…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
77.0
299,500
Apartment 2 rooms
107.0
490,000
Apartment
36.0
150,000
Studio apartment
36.0
149,800
Agency
Geo Estate
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