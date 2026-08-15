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Apartments with garden for sale in Dhofar Governorate, Oman

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Salalah Province
7
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4 properties total found
1 room apartment in Dhofar Governorate, Oman
1 room apartment
Dhofar Governorate, Oman
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/4
A fully integrated coastal community situated in Hawana Salalah, Oman. Located directly on t…
$150,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Dhofar Governorate, Oman
2 bedroom apartment
Dhofar Governorate, Oman
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 107 m²
Floor 4/4
A fully integrated coastal community situated in Hawana Salalah, Oman. Located directly on t…
$490,000
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1 room studio apartment in Dhofar Governorate, Oman
1 room studio apartment
Dhofar Governorate, Oman
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/4
A fully integrated coastal community situated in Hawana Salalah, Oman. Located directly on t…
$149,800
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1 bedroom apartment in Dhofar Governorate, Oman
1 bedroom apartment
Dhofar Governorate, Oman
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/4
A fully integrated coastal community situated in Hawana Salalah, Oman. Located directly on t…
$299,500
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Property types in Dhofar Governorate

2 BHK

Properties features in Dhofar Governorate, Oman

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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