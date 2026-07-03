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Residential properties for sale in Oppdal, Norway

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1 property total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Oppdal, Norway
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Oppdal, Norway
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive mountain cottage with panoramic views in Oppdal (Norwegen)For sale, an attractive …
$533,471
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Properties features in Oppdal, Norway

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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