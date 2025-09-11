Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Norway
  3. Møre og Romsdal
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Møre og Romsdal, Norway

Cottage Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Møre og Romsdal, Norway
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Møre og Romsdal, Norway
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Bakery house with shop. Traditional Norwegian style build year 1905. Own bakery stone oven. …
$128,423
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Dutch
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Møre og Romsdal, Norway
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Møre og Romsdal, Norway
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
White house beautiful location. Traditional Norwegian build. Own harbor. Jacuzzi  Buildin…
$258,512
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Dutch
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Møre og Romsdal, Norway
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Møre og Romsdal, Norway
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
Storholmen is located just south of Kvamsøya in Møre og Romsdal, which is the first island n…
$357,940
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Dutch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Møre og Romsdal, Norway

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go