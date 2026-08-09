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Villas for sale in Nigeria

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2 properties total found
Villa in Eti Osa, Nigeria
Villa
Eti Osa, Nigeria
$4,367
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa in Gadaka, Nigeria
Villa
Gadaka, Nigeria
$1,86M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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