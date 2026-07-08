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Houses for sale in Municipal Area Council, Nigeria

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3 properties total found
Townhouse in Abuja, Nigeria
Townhouse
Abuja, Nigeria
$866
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Municipal Area Council, Nigeria
House
Municipal Area Council, Nigeria
$120,079
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Abuja, Nigeria
House
Abuja, Nigeria
$436,653
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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