Residential properties for sale in Lagos Island, Nigeria

Lagos
6
6 properties total found
Mansion 6 bedrooms with oceanviewLagos in Jinadu, Nigeria
Mansion 6 bedrooms with oceanviewLagos
Jinadu, Nigeria
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
EXQUISITELY DESIGNED CONTEMPORARY OCEAN VIEW 6BEDROOM DETACHED LUXURY MANSION WITH 2-ROOMS B…
€4,56M
Duplex 5 bedrooms with #Nigeriaproperty, with #Lagosrealestate, with #Nigeriarealestate in Jinadu, Nigeria
Duplex 5 bedrooms with #Nigeriaproperty, with #Lagosrealestate, with #Nigeriarealestate
Jinadu, Nigeria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
This exquisitely finished 5 BEDROOM FULLY DETACHED DUPLEX with SWIMMING POOL, CINEMA ROOM, P…
€172,000
5 room house with Executive, with Nigeriaproperty, with Lagosproperty in Ajah, Nigeria
5 room house with Executive, with Nigeriaproperty, with Lagosproperty
Ajah, Nigeria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
Impeccable architecture, 5 bedroom Fully detached duplex with an open terrace in a fully sec…
€323,928
4 room apartment with #villa #CapitalAbuja #LuxuryAbuja #CityofAbuja #VillaAbuja #Condoabuja #Penthouseabuja #Rooftop Terraceabuja in Ogoyo, Nigeria
4 room apartment with #villa #CapitalAbuja #LuxuryAbuja #CityofAbuja #VillaAbuja #Condoabuja #Penthouseabuja #Rooftop Terraceabuja
Ogoyo, Nigeria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 2/2
4-bedroom Terrace with a BQ located within a conducive and serviced estate in Lekki, Lagos. …
€351,558
Mansion 3 bedrooms with #lagos in Jinadu, Nigeria
Mansion 3 bedrooms with #lagos
Jinadu, Nigeria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 6
3 Bedroom Apartment For Sale Price: 250M Naira Location: Ikoyi, Lagos  Features: - New…
€547,534
Duplex 5 bedrooms with #Lekki, with #lagos, with #Nigeria in Ajah, Nigeria
Duplex 5 bedrooms with #Lekki, with #lagos, with #Nigeria
Ajah, Nigeria
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
Exquisitely finished 5 BEDROOM FULLY DETACHED DUPLEX with SWIMMING POOL, CINEMA, and STUDY r…
€850,000
Mir