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Residential properties for sale in Ibeju Lekki, Nigeria

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6 properties total found
Apartment in Ibeju Lekki, Nigeria
Apartment
Ibeju Lekki, Nigeria
$61,859
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Ibeju Lekki, Nigeria
Apartment
Ibeju Lekki, Nigeria
$36,388
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Ibeju Lekki, Nigeria
Apartment
Ibeju Lekki, Nigeria
$21,833
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Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
House in Ibeju Lekki, Nigeria
House
Ibeju Lekki, Nigeria
$50,943
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Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Ebute Lekki, Nigeria
Apartment
Ebute Lekki, Nigeria
2 bedroom flat / apartment for sale  Off Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island (VI), Lagos…
$401,000
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Apartment in Ebute Lekki, Nigeria
Apartment
Ebute Lekki, Nigeria
Brand new serviced semi-detached two bedroom townhouse on Bashorun R.I. Okusanya St, off Adm…
$197,946
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Properties features in Ibeju Lekki, Nigeria

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