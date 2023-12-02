Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Nicaragua
  3. Residential
  4. Mansions

Mansions for sale in Nicaragua

Mansion To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Mansion 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
Mansion 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
This Polynesian inspired Villa features an open concept floorplan that flows into the exteri…
€257,056
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Nicaragua

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir