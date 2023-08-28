Entry to the Schengen zone will become chargeable even for those with visa-free entry rights. Details

As early as 2024, entry to the Schengen area will become chargeable—the Entry-Exit System (EES) will be operational at its external borders. Those who do not need visas are no exception.

EES is an automated registration system for non-EU nationals traveling for short periods. It will register both those entering with a short-term visa and those who have the right of visa-free entry.

The main purpose of EES is to save time. EES replaces the passport stamp and automates border control procedures. What else is useful about this system: it will make it easier to identify people who do not have the right to enter or who exceed their limit of stay; and those who use fake IDs or passports.

EES will collect the following information: data from the travel document (name, date of birth, etc.); date and place of entry/exit; biometric data (photo and fingerprints); information on refusal of entry (if any).

EES will work in these 28 countries:

EU countries are already preparing to install automated barriers for EES inspections. They will be implemented in the form of self-service kiosks, automated exits, and somewhere even automated cameras.

EES is part of the broader ETIAS system, the European Travel Information and Authorization System. It is also due to be implemented in 2024.

ETIAS authorization will be required for citizens eligible for visa-free entry to the next 30 countries:

How to obtain an ETIAS permit: before traveling, you will need to fill out an online application and pay a fee of 7 euros. The entry permit is valid for three years.

An important nuance. Those people who live in one of the EU countries, but are not its citizens, can be exempted from passing the EES and ETIAS. In order to do so, you need to have a biometric European ID card.

It should be noted that the launch of the ETIAS scheme has already been postponed several times: initially, it was scheduled for 2022, then for May and November 2023, and now for 2024. However, the exact date has not yet been announced.