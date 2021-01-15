Worldwide, there is a growing demand for nano housing — apartments with an area of less than 30 m². Despite the small size of such a property, the sales figures are increasing every day. 

The economic instability resulting from the pandemic has also contributed to an increase in demand for small and affordable apartments. Incomes of the population don’t grow, and real estate prices at least remain the same. Moreover, in the conditions of lockdown, some people have an increased need for their own housing. 

The main advantage of nano apartments is their small cost. The owners note that small-sized housing has become the only opportunity for them to purchase their own real estate. 

Another important factor is that in some countries it is easier for foreign citizens to obtain a residence permit if they own real estate. 

The REALTING team checked whether nano housing is really that cheap. Examples of properties and their prices in different countries are given below. 

Belarus
1 room apartment
Kopishche, Belarus
$43,700
1 Rooms 25 m² 1/10 Floor
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
$29,553
1 Rooms 26 m² 13 Floor

Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
$38,399
1 Rooms 12 m² 2/3 Floor
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
$84,141
1 Rooms 23 m² 2/4 Floor
1 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
$31,795
1 Rooms 24 m² 1/5 Floor

Russia
1 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
$39,158
1 Rooms 15 m² 4/5 Floor
1 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
$57,376
1 Rooms 25 m² 2/7 Floor

Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
$149,865
1 Rooms 1 Bedrooms 1 bath 25 m² 3/5 Floor

Montenegro 
Apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
$43,119
20 m²
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
$53,882
1 Bedrooms 1 bath 21 m²
Apartment
Becici, Montenegro
$66,205
24 m²

Czech Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czech Republic
$176,321
2 Rooms 1 Bedrooms 22 m²
1 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czech Republic
$143,157
2 Rooms 1 Bedrooms 23 m²
1 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czech Republic
$152,001
2 Rooms 1 Bedrooms 24 m²

Experts say that such type of housing can be a good source of passive income from renting out real estate.

Photo: Envato