How have real estate prices changed in 57 countries from 2010 to 2022? Here are the key takeaways from the analysis prepared by Visual Capitalist.

The prices in this study are both nominal and real. Real prices reflect the value of goods after adjusting for inflation. They are expressed as constant values relative to the base year, in this case, 2010. Nominal prices, in turn, do not account for inflation and remain unadjusted.

Top 5 countries with the highest home price increase from 2010 to 2022

Country Real price growth Nominal price growth Iceland 103% 202% Estonia 97% 196% New Zealand 97% 152% Chile 95% 205% Turkey 91% 902%

Iceland appears to be leading the way in terms of house price growth, with real local prices more than doubling over the past 12 years.

The top 5 countries with the greatest declines in home prices from 2010 to 2022

Country Real price growth Nominal price growth Russia -33% 54% Greece -26% -16% Italy -24% -8% Romania -20% 21% Spain -15% 5%

The examples above illustrate the impact of inflation. In Russia, although real home prices fell by 33%, nominal prices rose by more than 50%. In South Africa, although actual prices fell by 5%, nominal prices rose by 72%.

The overall result of the analysis is that 80% of the 57 countries have seen an increase in home prices over the past 12 years. The highest figures are seen in the countries with developed economies (but among them there are also exceptions).