Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Moldova
  3. Commercial
  4. Offices

Offices for Sale in Moldova

Chișinau
3
Office To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 5 rooms in Chișinau, Moldova
Office 5 rooms
Chișinau, Moldova
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 16
€115,000
per month
Leave a request

Property types in Moldova

сommercial property
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir