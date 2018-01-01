Company description

Welcome to RE/MAX Moldova – a confident choice for successful real estate transactions. Our agency is a key link in the global network of RE/MAX, a global leader in real estate sales with more than 140,000 professional consultants in more than 110 countries.

Since 2020, RE/MAX Moldova has been actively developing in the local market, uniting 5 successful agencies. Our team of 62 highly trained real estate consultants is committed to providing you with an outstanding level of service.

Our strength lies not only in broad global support, but also in the constant training of our specialists. We pride ourselves on keeping our staff up to date with the latest trends and innovations in the real estate industry, providing our clients with cutting-edge solutions and strategies.

We are committed to the successful completion of every transaction, and our strong relationships with key market participants allow us to quickly respond to changes and ensure fast closing of transactions. At RE/MAX Moldova you will find a reliable and professional partner for all aspects of real estate, backed by global resources and local expertise.