  Realting.com
  2. Mexico
  3. Yucatán
  4. Residential
  5. Condo

Condos for sale in Yucatán, Mexico

Progreso
4
Chicxulub Puerto
3
9 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Chicxulub Puerto, Mexico
Condo 1 bedroom
Chicxulub Puerto, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 418 m²
Move-In Ready Beachside Living in Progreso! Welcome to Studios 72, where modern coastal livi…
$100,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Chicxulub Puerto, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Chicxulub Puerto, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 698 m²
Less than two blocks from the pristine shores of Chicxulub Beach, Dorada offers a perfect bl…
$175,000
Condo 3 bedrooms in Chicxulub Puerto, Mexico
Condo 3 bedrooms
Chicxulub Puerto, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 324 m²
Discover Olamar, located in Chicxulub, Yucatan! This exclusive development offers the perfec…
$218,000
Condo 3 bedrooms in Progreso, Mexico
Condo 3 bedrooms
Progreso, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 2 842 m²
The penthouses at Bonanza Tower represent the epitome of luxury living, offering a rare oppo…
$784,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Progreso, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Progreso, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 571 m²
Bonanza Tower offers a stunning opportunity to experience unparalleled waterfront living in …
$548,000
Condo 1 bedroom in Mérida, Mexico
Condo 1 bedroom
Mérida, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 721 m²
Discover Saria Residences, located in Temozón, Yucatán! This fully furnished 1 bedroom, 1.5 …
$105,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Progreso, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Progreso, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 048 m²
Discover Puerto Carey: Your Tropical Oasis in Chelem, Yucatán! Located in the heart of Chele…
$198,000
Condo 5 bedrooms in Dzemul, Mexico
Condo 5 bedrooms
Dzemul, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 3 633 m²
Mangata Oceanfront Condos – Luxury Living on the Yucatán Coast Discover Mangata Oceanfront C…
$731,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Progreso, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Progreso, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 629 m²
Discover Ikonic Tower located right in front of Progreso beach and find yourself living in p…
$494,000
Realting.com
Go