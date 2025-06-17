Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Mexico
  3. Yucatán
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Yucatán, Mexico

Mérida
3
5 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Mérida, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Mérida, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 595 m²
Welcome to Qaanai, a distinctive residential community nestled within Mérida’s historic Sant…
$621,761
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mérida, Mexico
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mérida, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 3 566 m²
Nestled within the historic grounds of Hacienda Xcanatun, a breathtaking 18th-century estate…
$1,03M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Progreso, Mexico
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Progreso, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 3 268 m²
This exclusive 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom penthouse at Bonanza, located within Yucalpetén Resort …
$799,000
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Ixil, Mexico
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Ixil, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 4 091 m²
Welcome to this extraordinary penthouse at Marola Residences, where beachfront luxury meets …
$1,02M
3 bedroom house in Mérida, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Mérida, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 4 033 m²
Experience unparalleled luxury in this exquisite 3-bedroom villa located in the exclusive Am…
$940,000
