Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mexico
  3. Xalapa
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Xalapa, Mexico

houses
3
3 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Xalapa, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Xalapa, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 231 m²
231.0 m2 of construction.Pretty and cozy sale house in fractionation, it has an excellent di…
$3,40M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Xalapa, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Xalapa, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 430 m²
430.21 of construction.352 of land.Pretty and large house sale, it has an excellent distribu…
$3,40M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Xalapa, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Xalapa, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 413 m²
Discover this magnificent residence for sale, designed by the renowned architect Cramer, loc…
$14,00M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Xalapa, Mexico

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go