  1. Realting.com
  2. Mexico
  3. Tres de Mayo
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Tres de Mayo, Mexico

19 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Tres de Mayo, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Tres de Mayo, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Beautiful residence in Burgos. 4 bedrooms with bathroom each.Parking for 3 carsP.B:Large bed…
$5,30M
4 bedroom house in Emiliano Zapata, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Emiliano Zapata, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
I am selling a house, 600 m2 of construction, 500 m2 of flat terrain. House very well locate…
$7,00M
3 bedroom house in Tres de Mayo, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Tres de Mayo, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 016 m²
Immediate deliveryBy appointmentHouse for saleOnly counted1016 m2 terreno499 m2 Construction…
$4,37M
TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in Tres de Mayo, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Tres de Mayo, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Magnificent house located in Tabachines that has the followingFeatures:House with 180m2 cons…
$3,09M
3 bedroom house in Tres de Mayo, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Tres de Mayo, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Welcome! On the ground floor we find the room and dining room with air conditioning, a large…
$6,80M
3 bedroom house in Tres de Mayo, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Tres de Mayo, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 550 m²
820 m2 of land, 400 m2 of construction.Excellent house with a family atmosphere, located nea…
$5,11M
4 bedroom house in Tres de Mayo, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Tres de Mayo, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
300.1 of construction.1.108.0 of land.Pretty and wide house, it has an excellent distributio…
$5,28M
5 bedroom house in Emiliano Zapata, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Emiliano Zapata, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 901 m²
House located in the Corinth subdivision that has the following characteristics:897 m2 of la…
$6,21M
5 bedroom house in Tres de Mayo, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Tres de Mayo, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 901 m²
-In immediate. - Opportunity value$8,036,000- Commercial value$ 10,045,000Wide and beautiful…
$8,04M
4 bedroom house in Emiliano Zapata, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Emiliano Zapata, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
I sell residence, 600 m2 of construction, 500 m2 of flat terrain. House very well located, o…
$7,00M
8 bedroom House in Tres de Mayo, Mexico
8 bedroom House
Tres de Mayo, Mexico
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 826 m²
Residence in Burgos Bugambilias subdivision, with surveillance pen.T: 818 m2, C: 826 m2.Wind…
$15,30M
4 bedroom house in Tres de Mayo, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Tres de Mayo, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 868 m²
House for sale- Immediate delivery- By appointmentBeautiful 2 -level house consists ofM2 of …
$10,10M
2 bedroom house in Tres de Mayo, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Tres de Mayo, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Immediate deliveryBy appointmentI am excited to present this excellent opportunity to acquir…
$1,61M
4 bedroom house in Tres de Mayo, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Tres de Mayo, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
House in VewntaOnly counted1292 M2 Terreno245 m2 Construction.House located in the residenti…
$3,08M
