Residential properties for sale in Tlalnepantla, Mexico

3 bedroom house in Tlalnepantla, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Tlalnepantla, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
285.5 of construction.150.0 of land.Pretty and cozy house, it has an excellent distribution …
$234,013
4 bedroom house in Tlalnepantla, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Tlalnepantla, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
123 m2 of land with 230 m2 of construction, room room consisting of: 2 parking lots, dining …
$86,160
3 bedroom house in Tlalnepantla, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Tlalnepantla, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
House developed on 2 levels that have the following characteristics:126 m2 of land, 152 m2 o…
$148,070
4 bedroom house in Tlalnepantla, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Tlalnepantla, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 656 m²
Beautiful house located in a beautiful area of Tlanepantla Edo.mex.It has 656m2 of construct…
$438,993
2 bedroom house in Tlalnepantla, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Tlalnepantla, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 196 m²
House for sale160 M2 Terreno196.54 m2 ConstructionThree -level room room: N1 Parking in fron…
$246,234
4 bedroom house in Tlalnepantla, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Tlalnepantla, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 287 m²
House for sale located in the quiet and safe fractionation Jardines de Santa Monica, in Tlan…
$374,773
3 bedroom house in Tlalnepantla, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Tlalnepantla, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Excellent house located in Valle CeylanWith the following characteristics:House with 65m2 of…
$57,409
3 bedroom house in Tlalnepantla, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Tlalnepantla, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 319 m²
House for sale in private street and super well located near schools, shopping centers and t…
$450,290
7 bedroom house in Tlalnepantla, Mexico
7 bedroom house
Tlalnepantla, Mexico
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 288 m²
It measures 120 meters of land and 288 meters of constructionPapers in order, public writing…
$337,296
