Residential properties for sale in Tapachula, Mexico

5 bedroom house in Tapachula, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Tapachula, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Land 346m2Construction 400m2Broad and well distributed house, perfect for a large family. In…
$3,00M
3 bedroom house in Tapachula, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Tapachula, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 501 m²
House located in the February 5 neighborhood that has the following characteristics:567 m2 o…
$9,96M
