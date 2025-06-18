Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mexico
  3. Puerto Morelos
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Puerto Morelos, Mexico

3 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Puerto Morelos, Mexico
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Puerto Morelos, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 838 m²
Nestled in the heart of Tulum’s lush jungle, this 2-bedroom penthouse offers a harmonious bl…
$1,10M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Puerto Morelos, Mexico
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Puerto Morelos, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 043 m²
Experience unparalleled luxury and exclusivity with the 2-Bedroom Ocean View Penthouse at Th…
$500,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Puerto Morelos, Mexico
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Puerto Morelos, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 386 m²
Elevate your beachfront living experience with this exceptional 3-bedroom penthouse at INNA …
$1,41M
