  1. Realting.com
  2. Mexico
  3. Puebla
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Puebla, Mexico

San Bernardino Tlaxcalancingo
5
San Andres Cholula
5
Santa Clara Ocoyucan
5
56 properties total found
4 bedroom house in San Andres Cholula, Mexico
4 bedroom house
San Andres Cholula, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 382 m²
Garage for 3 cars• SALA• DINING ROOM• Kitchen with covers ofGRANITE; Grill, bell andHorn Tow…
$8,40M
3 bedroom house in San Andres Cholula, Mexico
3 bedroom house
San Andres Cholula, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
RESIDENCIAL QUETZALCOATLCholula straight$7,400,000SURFACETerreno 235.78 M2Construction 320.7…
$7,40M
4 bedroom house in San Andres Cholula, Mexico
4 bedroom house
San Andres Cholula, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 267 m²
House for saleLomas De Angelopolis IIIP,b;Garage for 2 recordsSalaDining roomIntegral kitche…
$4,10M
TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in San Andres Cholula, Mexico
3 bedroom house
San Andres Cholula, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 355 m²
Inside Sonora ParkNew corner house !!Near the new shopping centerJob two carsOpen comprehens…
$5,99M
3 bedroom house in San Andres Cholula, Mexico
3 bedroom house
San Andres Cholula, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
House located in front of the Cascata Park200 meters from the Barrio Cascata Chedraui Select…
$4,80M
4 bedroom house in Cholula de Rivadavia, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Cholula de Rivadavia, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 423 m²
423.62 m2 Construction217.60 M2 TerrenoBeautiful house broad room developed on two levels co…
$2,65M
4 bedroom house in San Andres Cholula, Mexico
4 bedroom house
San Andres Cholula, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 267 m²
GarageDining roomIntegral kitchen with islandBedroom with bathroomWashing roomLaying courtya…
$3,90M
4 bedroom house in San Andres Cholula, Mexico
4 bedroom house
San Andres Cholula, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 267 m²
Two carsDining roomIntegral kitchen with islandBedroom with full bathroomWashing roomPatiode…
$3,90M
4 bedroom house in San Andres Cholula, Mexico
4 bedroom house
San Andres Cholula, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 257 m²
GROUND FLOORVisit bathroom dining roomKitchen equipped with granite coverBedroom with bathro…
$4,00M
3 bedroom house in Puebla City, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Puebla City, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Inside fractionTwo carsDining roomIntegral closed kitchenService patio40mts gardenHalf bath …
$3,50M
3 bedroom house in San Bernardino Tlaxcalancingo, Mexico
3 bedroom house
San Bernardino Tlaxcalancingo, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 757 m²
House for saleResidential subdivision behind Paseo Destination$3,800,000Terreno 210 M2Constr…
$21,00M
4 bedroom house in San Bernardino Tlaxcalancingo, Mexico
4 bedroom house
San Bernardino Tlaxcalancingo, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 502 m²
Within San Martinito Residential FractionationHouse in unevennessDouble height hallDining ro…
$9,00M
3 bedroom house in Puebla City, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Puebla City, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 314 m²
Pre -sale Delivery mid -August 2025Grilled Grilled Floor for 3 Semitade carsBodega Machine F…
$6,86M
3 bedroom house in Puebla City, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Puebla City, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Bonita Luminosa and Spacious Modern HouseInside Fracc with very amlia green surveillance and…
$4,17M
3 bedroom house in Santa Clara Ocoyucan, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Santa Clara Ocoyucan, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Beautiful house located in Lomas de Angelópolis that has the following characteristics:House…
$2,00M
3 bedroom house in San Andres Cholula, Mexico
3 bedroom house
San Andres Cholula, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 272 m²
Delivery in mid -August 2025GRADE GENDER FLOOR FOR TWO COVERS SEMIMENCADFirst floorMain bedr…
$5,19M
5 bedroom house in Puebla City, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Puebla City, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Great house located in Villa Satelite.Features:This house has 240m2 construction, and is dis…
$3,40M
3 bedroom house in Puebla City, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Puebla City, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
HOUSE DEPARTURE OF FRACTIONALIt has space for three carsDining roomComprehensive kitchen3 be…
$14,80M
4 bedroom house in Puebla City, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Puebla City, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
M2 of land: 175.3Construction m2: 246House room developed on two levels, 2 parking lots, liv…
$2,26M
4 bedroom house in San Andres Cholula, Mexico
4 bedroom house
San Andres Cholula, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 258 m²
Job two carsDining roomBar kitchenStudy or bedroom in low plantBathroomWashing AreaService p…
$3,75M
3 bedroom house in Barrio de Nuevo Leon, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Barrio de Nuevo Leon, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 184 m²
🏡 Luxury Residence in Santiago Momoxpan - San Pedro CholulaDiscover this spectacular residen…
$29,30M
4 bedroom house in Puebla City, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Puebla City, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 158 m²
158.1 m2 of construction.Nice and spacious house in residential, has an excellent distributi…
$2,81M
