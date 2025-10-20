Show property on map Show properties list
Condos for sale in Oaxaca, Mexico

Condo 2 bedrooms in Brisas de Zicatela, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Brisas de Zicatela, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 679 m²
Own a luxurious 1,679 Ft2 condo at La Flia II, a beachfront development in La Barra, Puerto …
$750,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 798 m²
Located overlooking Tejon Beach, Huatulco. This brand-new, never-lived-in 2-bedroom, 2.5-bat…
$649,000
Condo 1 bedroom in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 1 bedroom
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 678 m²
Experience the ultimate in coastal living with Paradise Cove's exclusive 1-bedroom condos, o…
$350,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 814 m²
Located in Santa Cruz, Huatulco. Experience the ultimate coastal lifestyle in this move-in-r…
$319,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 397 m²
Located in Chahué, Huatulco. Welcome to this beautifully upgraded 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo in…
$419,000
Condo 4 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 4 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 2 120 m²
Overlooking the breathtaking Santa Cruz Bay, this stunning 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom condo inv…
$619,000
Condo 1 bedroom in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 1 bedroom
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 944 m²
Discover Costta Condo, a luxury development located in the Santa Cruz area! This exclusive d…
$257,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 200 m²
Located on a peaceful street in the heart of Santa Cruz, this spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom…
$290,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 272 m²
Discover Meridian, located in the Sophisticated Center of Huatulco, Chahué! This exclusive d…
$316,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Puerto Angel, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Puerto Angel, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 281 m²
Located in the laid back beach town of Puerto Angel. Living in the tropics is all about bein…
$368,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 141 m²
Located in a quiet residential area of Santa Cruz, Huatulco, the two-bedroom residences at E…
$305,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Bahia de Conejos, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Bahia de Conejos, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 400 m²
Beachside Living Awaits in La Bocana! Experience coastal luxury with this stunning 2 bedroom…
$519,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Brisas de Zicatela, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Brisas de Zicatela, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 893 m²
Luxury living just steps from Zicatela beach & market! Experience the ultimate coastal lifes…
$238,000
Condo 3 bedrooms in Santa Maria Huatulco, Mexico
Condo 3 bedrooms
Santa Maria Huatulco, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 530 m²
Located in the beach community of Arrocito, Huatulco. This 3 bedroom + flex room, 3 bathroom…
$595,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 942 m²
Perched in one of Huatulco’s most sought-after gated communities, this beautiful condo offer…
$563,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Bahia de Conejos, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Bahia de Conejos, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 104 m²
Located in the premier area of Huatulco, in the heart of Tangolunda Bay! Biulu Condos brings…
$249,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in San Pedro Pochutla, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
San Pedro Pochutla, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 884 m²
Located beachfront on Zipolite beach. This beautifully maintained 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom pen…
$379,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Brisas de Zicatela, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Brisas de Zicatela, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 087 m²
Located in the tranquil residential neighborhood of La Barra, Puerto Escondido. Altavista is…
$309,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Puerto Angel, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Puerto Angel, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 056 m²
Located in the laid-back beach town of Puerto Angel. Living in the tropics is all about bein…
$379,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 636 m²
Discover Alunda Residences located in Tangolunda, Huatulco! This exclusive development consi…
$399,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 269 m²
Located in the heart of Chahué, Huatulco, this stunning 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo at Merid…
$339,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 199 m²
Step into coastal luxury with this elegant 2 -bedroom, 1.5-bathroom loft-style condo at Alto…
$304,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Brisas de Zicatela, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Brisas de Zicatela, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 237 m²
Located in the hot hub of La Punta Zicatela, Puerto Escondido!  This exclusive development c…
$408,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 729 m²
Welcome to Bacaandará – Refined Coastal Living by Tejón Beach Just steps from the sand, Baca…
$950,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Bahia de Conejos, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Bahia de Conejos, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 3 300 m²
Experience beachfront luxury at its finest inside an exclusive gated community in Conejos, H…
$144,000
Condo 1 bedroom in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 1 bedroom
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 457 m²
Embrace modern living in this beautifully designed 1-bedroom, 1 -bathroom condo at Altos Mon…
$137,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 425 m²
Located in Santa Cruz, Huatulco. This modern 2 bedroom, 2 - 2.5 bathroom condo boasts 1,405 …
$356,000
Condo 1 bedroom in Santa Maria Huatulco, Mexico
Condo 1 bedroom
Santa Maria Huatulco, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 582 m²
Located in La Bocana, Huatulco. For those seeking tranquility, the modern beach studios at O…
$225,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Santa Maria Huatulco, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Santa Maria Huatulco, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 853 m²
Building 5, final inventory at the prestigious Cosmo Residences! Ranging from 1,853 Ft2 to 2…
$595,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 665 m²
Imagine waking up and having the option to walk into your choice of the 3 villages that make…
$386,000
