Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mexico
  3. Oaxaca
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Oaxaca, Mexico

Puerto Escondido
7
9 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Puerto Escondido, Mexico
2 bedroom apartment
Puerto Escondido, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 248 m²
Live just steps from the sand in this beautifully designed 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment, …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Puerto Escondido, Mexico
Villa 3 bedrooms
Puerto Escondido, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 863 m²
Situated on a quiet dead-end street in the heart of La Punta, Puerto Escondido, this beautif…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Brisas de Zicatela, Mexico
Villa 1 bedroom
Brisas de Zicatela, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 743 m²
Embrace contemporary coastal living with this elegant 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom villa located …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Puerto Escondido, Mexico
Villa 3 bedrooms
Puerto Escondido, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 5 629 m²
Set on a generous 523 m² lot in the heart of La Punta, this charming 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom r…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Puerto Escondido, Mexico
Villa 3 bedrooms
Puerto Escondido, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 9 472 m²
Experience elevated coastal living in this stunning 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom villa located ju…
Price on request
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Puerto Escondido, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Puerto Escondido, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 938 m²
Explore this unique open-concept 5-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in peaceful Barra de Colotepec…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Puerto Escondido, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Puerto Escondido, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 5 629 m²
Discover this unique opportunity in La Punta, Puerto Escondido — a versatile 3-bedroom, 2-ba…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Mixtepec, Mexico
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Mixtepec, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 442 m²
Discover the perfect blend of modern comfort and coastal charm in this brand-new beachfront …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Puerto Escondido, Mexico
Villa 3 bedrooms
Puerto Escondido, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 841 m²
Discover this exceptional 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom luxury home located in the sought-after ne…
Price on request
Leave a request

Property types in Oaxaca

houses

Properties features in Oaxaca, Mexico

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go