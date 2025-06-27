Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Morelos, Mexico

Tres de Mayo
11
Cuernavaca
11
Emiliano Zapata
8
Temixco
3
4 bedroom house in Temixco, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Temixco, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 490 m²
Beautiful vintage minimalist style residence within the fraud. Construction 490 m2, land 472…
$7,99M
5 bedroom house in Tres de Mayo, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Tres de Mayo, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 901 m²
-In immediate. - Opportunity value$8,036,000- Commercial value$ 10,045,000Wide and beautiful…
$8,04M
4 bedroom house in Tres de Mayo, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Tres de Mayo, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 868 m²
House for sale- Immediate delivery- By appointmentBeautiful 2 -level house consists ofM2 of …
$10,10M
5 bedroom house in Emiliano Zapata, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Emiliano Zapata, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 901 m²
House located in the Corinth subdivision that has the following characteristics:897 m2 of la…
$6,21M
3 bedroom house in Temixco, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Temixco, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 277 m²
Sale: $ 5,950,000 mxnLive luxury and comfort in the Brisas de Cuernavaca!Located in the excl…
$5,95M
3 bedroom house in Lomas de Santa Clara, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Lomas de Santa Clara, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Area 272 m²
T: 280 m2C: 272 m2PB:Parking for 2 cars.Alphabet equipped with filter and pump, garden with …
$6,95M
4 bedroom house in Temixco, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Temixco, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 359 m²
Beautiful minimalist style residence to release within the fraud. Construction 359 m2, land …
$8,95M
3 bedroom house in Pueblo Viejo, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Pueblo Viejo, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Description.T: 403 m2C: 350 m2Residence to release in the Burgos, Temixco, Morelos subdivisi…
$7,50M
3 bedroom house in Tres de Mayo, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Tres de Mayo, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Welcome! On the ground floor we find the room and dining room with air conditioning, a large…
$6,80M
6 bedroom house in Tequesquitengo, Mexico
6 bedroom house
Tequesquitengo, Mexico
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 610 m²
DESCRIPTION:GENERAL CHARACTERISTICS:Land: 3826m2Construction: 1610m2GROUNDSAge: 30 years app…
$23,00M
3 bedroom house in Emiliano Zapata, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Emiliano Zapata, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Beautiful residence in Paraíso Country Club located in Avenida de las Rosas, the main avenue…
$10,85M
4 bedroom house in Tepoztlan, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Tepoztlan, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 559 m²
- Immediate delivery- By appointmentHouse located on the Tepoztlán Cuautla Highway that has …
$8,39M
5 bedroom house in Temixco, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Temixco, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 472 m²
Beautiful residence of 5 bedrooms with garden and pool with jacuzzi t: 525 m2 C: 472.Garden …
$6,80M
8 bedroom House in Emiliano Zapata, Mexico
8 bedroom House
Emiliano Zapata, Mexico
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 855 m²
Temixco is one of the municipalities of the state of Morelos that form the part of the Metro…
$25,00M
3 bedroom house in Tres de Mayo, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Tres de Mayo, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Welcome! On the ground floor we find the room and dining room with air conditioning, a large…
$6,80M
3 bedroom house in Tetela Del Monte, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Tetela Del Monte, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 508 m²
Features:704.31 m2 of land.508.86 m2 of construction.AGEX AGE. House room developed on two l…
$6,00M
4 bedroom house in Emiliano Zapata, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Emiliano Zapata, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
I am selling a house, 600 m2 of construction, 500 m2 of flat terrain. House very well locate…
$7,00M
4 bedroom house in Temixco, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Temixco, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 490 m²
Beautiful vintage minimalist style residence within the fraud. Construcción 490 m2, Terreno …
$7,99M
4 bedroom house in Emiliano Zapata, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Emiliano Zapata, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
He releases a residence with pool at the Paraíso Golf Club, Morelos.Nueva Casa for Sale at t…
$12,80M
8 bedroom House in Tres de Mayo, Mexico
8 bedroom House
Tres de Mayo, Mexico
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 826 m²
Residence in Burgos Bugambilias subdivision, with surveillance pen.T: 818 m2, C: 826 m2.Wind…
$15,30M
3 bedroom house in Lomas de Santa Clara, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Lomas de Santa Clara, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Area 272 m²
T: 280 m2C: 272 m2PB:Parking for 2 cars.Alphabet equipped with filter and pump, garden with …
$6,95M
3 bedroom house in Lomas de Santa Clara, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Lomas de Santa Clara, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 298 m²
Welcome to the Epitome of luxury and comfort in this exclusive list of our real estate. Outs…
$6,59M
4 bedroom house in Cuernavaca, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Cuernavaca, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 802 m²
*By appointment**Immediate delivery*House located near Legislative Power Avenue that has the…
$6,29M
3 bedroom house in Cuernavaca, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Cuernavaca, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 425 m²
Magnificent house located in Tepic that has the followingFeatures:House with 425m2 of constr…
$8,23M
4 bedroom house in Cuernavaca, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Cuernavaca, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 781 m²
Land surface 2003 square meters of land, 781 meters built, two levelsExcellent property that…
$7,80M
3 bedroom house in Chamilpa, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Chamilpa, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 524 m²
House for sale*Only counted / own resources.*2142 M2 Terreno524 m2 ConstructionCharacteristi…
$7,70M
8 bedroom House in Yautepec, Mexico
8 bedroom House
Yautepec, Mexico
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 559 m²
559.29 m2 Construction3,120 m2 terrenoMagnificent house of 2 levels state of good conservati…
$8,39M
5 bedroom house in Temixco, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Temixco, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 472 m²
Beautiful residence of 5 bedrooms with garden and pool with jacuzzi t: 525 m2 C: 472.Garden …
$6,80M
4 bedroom house in Tetela Del Monte, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Tetela Del Monte, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 508 m²
Features:Immediate delivery residence. Credits are accepted704.31 m2 of land.508.86 m2 of co…
$6,00M
5 bedroom house in Temixco, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Temixco, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Beautiful residence. Ground floor: large living room, dining room, pain, kitchen, washing ro…
$8,50M
