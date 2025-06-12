Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mexico
  3. Merida
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Merida, Mexico

3 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Mérida, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Mérida, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to Qaanai, a distinctive residential community nestled within Mérida’s historic Sant…
$621,761
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Mérida, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Mérida, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Experience unparalleled luxury in this exquisite 3-bedroom villa located in the exclusive Am…
$940,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mérida, Mexico
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mérida, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled within the historic grounds of Hacienda Xcanatun, a breathtaking 18th-century estate…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Merida, Mexico

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go