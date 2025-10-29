Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mexico
  3. Mazatlan
  4. Residential
  5. Condo

Condos for sale in Mazatlan, Mexico

Condo Delete
Clear all
22 properties total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 689 m²
Discover Riviera Condos, located in Mazatlán's Golden Zone! Offering 2 floor plans boasting …
$168,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 1 bedroom
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 581 m²
Discover Boca de Mar, located in the Mazatlán Malecón. This incredible oceanfront developmen…
$195,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 184 m²
Experience golf course living at its finest in this elegant 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo span…
$275,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 915 m²
Located on the Marina Mazatlán Golf Course is the majestic IWA Hotel & Residences. This stun…
$368,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Mazatlan, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Mazatlan, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 667 m²
Discover Turquesa located in Cerritos, Mazatlán! Offering various floor plans with a LOCK-OF…
$151,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 098 m²
Discover Villa Vicario, located in the Downtown Area of Mazatlán! Villa Vicario offers you a…
$343,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Century 21Century 21
Condo 1 bedroom in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 1 bedroom
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 618 m²
Discover Tranquil Living at BLUE LIFE Residences, Mazatlán! Welcome to your new home in the …
$151,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 721 m²
Discover Katara Tower located in Mazatlán. Katara Tower is a low-density development compris…
$117,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 1 bedroom
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 327 m²
Welcome to Praia Malecón, where the essence of a hotel meets the comfort of your own condo, …
$150,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Atlas PropertyAtlas Property
Condo 1 bedroom in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 1 bedroom
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 464 m²
Discover QABU – A Unique Residential Experience Experience modern living in the exclusive QA…
$142,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 814 m²
QABU Boutique Living is a stunning residential development just 722 feet from the beach in M…
$197,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 1 bedroom
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 807 m²
Villa Vicario offers you a heated swimming pool, concierge service, pet-friendly facilities,…
$237,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 464 m²
Artemisa Beach Residences consists of 191 condos, studios & penthouses with 1, 2 & 3 bedroom…
$421,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 515 m²
Welcome to Praia Malecón, where the essence of a hotel meets the comfort of your own condo, …
$205,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 662 m²
Located in Mazatlán, Sinaloa. Oceanna offers 662 Ft2 to 807 Ft2 of living space in these 2-b…
$175,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 1 bedroom
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 753 m²
Discover Litoral Condos, located on the Malecón of Mazatlán! Litoral Ocean Condos consists o…
$256,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 936 m²
Discover Mazatlan Condo Torre Playa Azul, the ideal place to begin your new life in Mazatlán…
$147,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 1 bedroom
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 786 m²
Beachfront paradise at Playa Escondida Condos, Mazatlán. Welcome to your tranquil retreat in…
$169,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 335 m²
Discover Boca de Mar, located in the Mazatlán Malecón. This incredible oceanfront developmen…
$379,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 1 bedroom
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 505 m²
Artemisa Beach Residences consists of 191 condos, studios & penthouses with 1, 2 & 3 bedroom…
$186,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 319 m²
Discover Litoral Condos, located on the Malecón of Mazatlán! Imagine waking up to the great …
$427,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 3 bedrooms in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 3 bedrooms
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 262 m²
Experience luxury living at Porto Blanco Condos Embrace the ultimate in modern living with t…
$278,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English

Properties features in Mazatlan, Mexico

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go