Residential properties for sale in Juriquilla, Mexico

houses
5
5 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Juriquilla, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Juriquilla, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 269 m²
Magnificent house in residential subdivision Caletto, Queretaro that has the following chara…
$98,891
4 bedroom house in Juriquilla, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Juriquilla, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 346 m²
House located in juriquilla that has the following characteristics:449 m2 of land, 346 m2 of…
$349,344
3 bedroom house in Juriquilla, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Juriquilla, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 460 m²
It measures 855 m2 of land, 460 m2 of construction.It has a room, before dining room, dining…
$389,922
3 bedroom house in Juriquilla, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Juriquilla, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
House located in Residential Caletto that has the following characteristics:156 m2 of land, …
$183,433
3 bedroom house in Juriquilla, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Juriquilla, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Magnificent house located in gardens of the hacienda that has the following characteristics:…
$82,203
