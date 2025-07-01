Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Jiutepec, Mexico

houses
6
6 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Jiutepec, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Jiutepec, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
Immediate deliveryBy appointmentHouse in condominium located near the center of Jiutepec tha…
$3,58M
9 bedroom house in Tejalpa, Mexico
9 bedroom house
Tejalpa, Mexico
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Beautiful house that has the following characteristics:3 parking boxes, 198 m2 of constructi…
$1,93M
3 bedroom house in Jiutepec, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Jiutepec, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
House of 373 m² of land and 214.77 m² of construction, with 15 years old, distributed in two…
$4,50M
TekceTekce
House 15 bedrooms in Progreso, Mexico
House 15 bedrooms
Progreso, Mexico
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 15
Area 768 m²
4715 m2 of land and a construction of 768 m2, is a property with pool, play area, living roo…
$13,59M
9 bedroom house in Jiutepec, Mexico
9 bedroom house
Jiutepec, Mexico
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Located in the Vicente Guerrero Expansion neighborhood, in Jiutepec, Morelos, this large pro…
$2,50M
2 bedroom house in Jiutepec, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Jiutepec, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Developed house that has 1 parking drawer, and an excellent distribution consisting of:Livin…
$1,08M
