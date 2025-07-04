Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Irapuato, Mexico

houses
3
3 properties total found
6 bedroom house in Irapuato, Mexico
6 bedroom house
Irapuato, Mexico
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
House with 144 square meters of land and 350 square meters of construction, which has the fo…
$2,16M
3 bedroom house in Irapuato, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Irapuato, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Investment opportunity;Figure your capital in the real estate market.Take advantage of the e…
$985,500
2 bedroom house in Irapuato, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Irapuato, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 334 m²
Beautiful house located in:It has the following characteristics:Terreno: 405.48 M2Constructi…
$4,74M
Properties features in Irapuato, Mexico

