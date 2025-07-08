Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Emiliano Zapata, Mexico

Tres de Mayo
16
29 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Emiliano Zapata, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Emiliano Zapata, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
He releases a residence with pool at the Paraíso Golf Club, Morelos.Nueva Casa for Sale at t…
$12,80M
5 bedroom house in Tres de Mayo, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Tres de Mayo, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 901 m²
-In immediate. - Opportunity value$8,036,000- Commercial value$ 10,045,000Wide and beautiful…
$8,04M
3 bedroom house in Emiliano Zapata, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Emiliano Zapata, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Beautiful residence in Paraíso Country Club located in Avenida de las Rosas, the main avenue…
$10,85M
TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in Emiliano Zapata, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Emiliano Zapata, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
This is the opportunity you have been looking for to have your own country home! The main ho…
$4,30M
House 10 bedrooms in Emiliano Zapata, Mexico
House 10 bedrooms
Emiliano Zapata, Mexico
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 404 m²
Emiliano Zapata Residential House for Sale Emiliano Zapata Hidalgo. Ground floor.- Three dep…
$2,16M
5 bedroom house in Emiliano Zapata, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Emiliano Zapata, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 901 m²
House located in the Corinth subdivision that has the following characteristics:897 m2 of la…
$6,21M
3 bedroom house in Tres de Mayo, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Tres de Mayo, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Welcome! On the ground floor we find the room and dining room with air conditioning, a large…
$6,80M
4 bedroom house in Tres de Mayo, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Tres de Mayo, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
300.1 of construction.1.108.0 of land.Pretty and wide house, it has an excellent distributio…
$5,28M
3 bedroom house in Tres de Mayo, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Tres de Mayo, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 550 m²
820 m2 of land, 400 m2 of construction.Excellent house with a family atmosphere, located nea…
$5,11M
2 bedroom house in Emiliano Zapata, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Emiliano Zapata, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Immediate deliveryPrevious appointment*Commercial value: $ 4,338,100 mxn*House developed in …
$3,34M
4 bedroom house in Emiliano Zapata, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Emiliano Zapata, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
He releases residence with pool, terrace and garden, in Fairway of the Paraíso Golf Club, Mo…
$15,55M
3 bedroom house in Emiliano Zapata, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Emiliano Zapata, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Discover your new dream home in this spacious two -level house, ideal for families seeking c…
$2,09M
4 bedroom house in Tres de Mayo, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Tres de Mayo, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
House in VewntaOnly counted1292 M2 Terreno245 m2 Construction.House located in the residenti…
$3,08M
4 bedroom house in Emiliano Zapata, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Emiliano Zapata, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
I am selling a house, 600 m2 of construction, 500 m2 of flat terrain. House very well locate…
$7,00M
4 bedroom house in Tres de Mayo, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Tres de Mayo, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Beautiful residence in Burgos. 4 bedrooms with bathroom each.Parking for 3 carsP.B:Large bed…
$5,30M
4 bedroom house in Emiliano Zapata, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Emiliano Zapata, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
I sell residence, 600 m2 of construction, 500 m2 of flat terrain. House very well located, o…
$7,00M
8 bedroom House in Tres de Mayo, Mexico
8 bedroom House
Tres de Mayo, Mexico
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 826 m²
Residence in Burgos Bugambilias subdivision, with surveillance pen.T: 818 m2, C: 826 m2.Wind…
$15,30M
8 bedroom House in Emiliano Zapata, Mexico
8 bedroom House
Emiliano Zapata, Mexico
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 855 m²
Temixco is one of the municipalities of the state of Morelos that form the part of the Metro…
$25,00M
4 bedroom house in Emiliano Zapata, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Emiliano Zapata, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
He releases residence with pool, terrace and garden, in Fairway of the Paraíso Golf Club, Mo…
$16,50M
3 bedroom house in Tres de Mayo, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Tres de Mayo, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Magnificent house located in Tabachines that has the followingFeatures:House with 180m2 cons…
$3,09M
