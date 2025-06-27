Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Cuernavaca, Mexico

15 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Cuernavaca, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Cuernavaca, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 425 m²
Magnificent house located in Tepic that has the followingFeatures:House with 425m2 of constr…
$8,23M
5 bedroom house in Chamilpa, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Chamilpa, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 670 m²
DESCRIPTION:Mexican colonial style with beautiful Catalan domes in room, bedrooms and spaces…
$9,90M
6 bedroom house in Cuernavaca, Mexico
6 bedroom house
Cuernavaca, Mexico
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 800 m²
Furnished sale: $ 54,000,000 mxnDiscover a unique residence that combines elegance, amplitud…
$54,00M
3 bedroom house in Chamilpa, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Chamilpa, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 524 m²
House for sale*Only counted / own resources.*2142 M2 Terreno524 m2 ConstructionCharacteristi…
$7,70M
4 bedroom house in Cuernavaca, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Cuernavaca, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 802 m²
*By appointment**Immediate delivery*House located near Legislative Power Avenue that has the…
$6,29M
4 bedroom house in Cuernavaca, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Cuernavaca, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 781 m²
Land surface 2003 square meters of land, 781 meters built, two levelsExcellent property that…
$7,80M
4 bedroom house in Cuernavaca, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Cuernavaca, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 013 m²
Residence in polygon with slight descending slope. At the kitchen level: dining room and a h…
$17,90M
4 bedroom house in Tetela Del Monte, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Tetela Del Monte, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 508 m²
Features:Immediate delivery residence. Credits are accepted704.31 m2 of land.508.86 m2 of co…
$6,00M
4 bedroom house in Chamilpa, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Chamilpa, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 521 m²
House for saleImmediate deliveryCita Previa 72 hrs911 m2 of land521.92 m2 of constructionHou…
$8,48M
3 bedroom house in Tetela Del Monte, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Tetela Del Monte, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 508 m²
Features:704.31 m2 of land.508.86 m2 of construction.AGEX AGE. House room developed on two l…
$6,00M
8 bedroom House in Cuernavaca, Mexico
8 bedroom House
Cuernavaca, Mexico
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 749 m²
749.7 of construction.1.041.0 of land.Pretty and wide house, it has an excellent distributio…
$30,24M
4 bedroom house in Chamilpa, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Chamilpa, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 405 m²
Beautiful contemporary Mexican style house in great state of conservation, large spaces with…
$8,50M
2 bedroom house in Cuernavaca, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Cuernavaca, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
House for saleOnly counted - own resources1256 m2 of land400 m2 of construction1 -level room…
$6,70M
5 bedroom house in Cuernavaca, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Cuernavaca, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 441 m²
House for saleOnly counted1013 m2 Surface441 m2 Construction.2 -level room house that consis…
$7,71M
6 bedroom house in Cuernavaca, Mexico
6 bedroom house
Cuernavaca, Mexico
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 379 m²
Excellent opportunity to acquire this property in excellent state of conservation and finish…
$6,30M
