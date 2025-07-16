Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ciudad Satelite, Mexico

9 bedroom house in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
9 bedroom house
Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
House for sale 370m2 with use of commercial land, 9 rooms, 4 bathrooms and 4 drawers. Sale p…
$591,198
4 bedroom house in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 385 m²
Beautiful house, with excellent lighting, living room, kitchen, garden, the rooms have close…
$693,045
5 bedroom house in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 037 m²
Within the Golf Chapultepec Club Fractionation in the municipality of Naucalpan de Juárez, T…
$3,22M
2 bedroom house in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Area 374 m²
House room private fractionation consisting of one or two levels consisting of:- terreno 200…
$377,937
4 bedroom house in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 975 m²
DESCRIPTION:GENERAL CHARACTERISTICS:Land: 527.16m2 Approx.Construction: 972.35m2 approx.Age:…
$1,40M
3 bedroom house in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Nice and large house located in the Lomas Verdes neighborhoodIt consists of 98m2 of construc…
$129,177
