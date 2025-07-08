Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mexico
  3. Cholul
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Cholul, Mexico

2 properties total found
6 bedroom house in Cholul, Mexico
6 bedroom house
Cholul, Mexico
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 656 m²
Luxurious Californian style sale in Cholul in northern Mérida.The residence is located in on…
$14,50M
Leave a request
House in Cholul, Mexico
House
Cholul, Mexico
Residencial Mabella EsmeraldaCurrent promotion $ 100,000 mxn discount for the client!🏡 House…
$3,10M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go