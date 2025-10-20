Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Chicxulub Puerto, Mexico

apartments
3
houses
3
6 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Chicxulub Puerto, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Chicxulub Puerto, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 668 m²
These stunning two-story homes are located in Chicxulub, less than two blocks from Chicxulub…
$289,000
3 bedroom house in Chicxulub Puerto, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Chicxulub Puerto, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 293 m²
Discover this beautiful house at Casa del Mar, located in Progreso, Yucatán! This property i…
$289,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Chicxulub Puerto, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Chicxulub Puerto, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 698 m²
Less than two blocks from the pristine shores of Chicxulub Beach, Dorada offers a perfect bl…
$175,000
Condo 1 bedroom in Chicxulub Puerto, Mexico
Condo 1 bedroom
Chicxulub Puerto, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 418 m²
Move-In Ready Beachside Living in Progreso! Welcome to Studios 72, where modern coastal livi…
$100,000
Condo 3 bedrooms in Chicxulub Puerto, Mexico
Condo 3 bedrooms
Chicxulub Puerto, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 324 m²
Discover Olamar, located in Chicxulub, Yucatan! This exclusive development offers the perfec…
$218,000
2 bedroom house in Chicxulub Puerto, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Chicxulub Puerto, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 796 m²
Get to know this cozy single family home at Di Mare development located in Chicxulub, Mérida…
$210,000
