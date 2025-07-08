Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Celaya, Mexico

2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Celaya, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Celaya, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 667 m²
Land: 832.83Construction: 667.25Beautiful two -level room houseAlphabet with jacuzziEquipped…
$9,06M
3 bedroom house in Celaya, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Celaya, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 382 m²
251.20 m2 terreno382.60 m2 ConstructionBeautiful 2 -level house, has 2 parking drawers, livi…
$2,50M
