Residential properties for sale in Boca del Rio, Mexico

2 bedroom house in Boca del Rio, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Boca del Rio, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
Description: Two -level room home.Total land area 300 m2Construction surface 400 m2*Sales va…
$5,91M
3 bedroom house in Boca del Rio, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Boca del Rio, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
House for sale*Counted**Immediate delivery**Appointment 72 hours in advance*House room devel…
$1,12M
3 bedroom house in Boca del Rio, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Boca del Rio, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 199 m²
House roomTotal land area 199.72 m2Construction surface 342.m2
$3,74M
3 bedroom house in Boca del Rio, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Boca del Rio, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
HOUSE ROOMFresh water, lot 23, apple 33, Graciano Sanchez, Boca del Río, Veracruz. Make your…
$1,65M
4 bedroom house in Boca del Rio, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Boca del Rio, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 759 m²
3 -level house, p1: garage, warehouse, roomGames, half bathroom, lobby, 2 bedrooms with bath…
$8,84M
Properties features in Boca del Rio, Mexico

