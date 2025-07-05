Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Atizapan de Zaragoza, Mexico

Ciudad Lopez Mateos
17
22 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
House developed in 2 levelsDistribution:3 bedrooms2 full and half bathrooms.Living room, din…
$2,60M
3 bedroom house in Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
It consists of 120m to 127mWith 3 bedrooms, the main one has a bathroom and dressing room, t…
$2,61M
4 bedroom house in Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 449 m²
Immediate deliveryBy appointment300 m2 of land449 m2 of constructionHouse that consists of:4…
$6,64M
3 bedroom house in Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Beautiful house located in Lomas de Valle Escondido that has the following characteristics:H…
$8,40M
2 bedroom house in Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Practical and simple house in the San José El Jara neighborhood in Atizapán de Zaragoza in a…
$1,50M
4 bedroom house in Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 750 m²
Luxurious modern Mexican residence for sale!Spacious and elegant: 750 m² built in 395 m² of …
$2,75M
3 bedroom house in Atizapan de Zaragoza, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Atizapan de Zaragoza, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Beautiful remodeled house for sale !!Fractionation Las Acacias Atizapan de Zaragoza120 meter…
$4,90M
3 bedroom house in Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Great opportunity to invest in one of the most exclusive areas of the State of Mexico.This g…
$3,90M
5 bedroom house in Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 636 m²
Total land: 1288 m2.636 m2 of land, 635 construction.House developed in 3 levels, covered pa…
$14,00M
3 bedroom house in Atizapan de Zaragoza, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Atizapan de Zaragoza, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Magnificent house located in Lake Esmeralda that has the followingFeatures:House with 3 bedr…
$1,74M
2 bedroom house in Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 246 m²
246 M2 Terreno389.48 m2 Construction*Commercial value: $ 2,577,750 mxn**Opportunity value: $…
$1,96M
3 bedroom house in Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 336 m²
House with an area of ​​160 m2 of land and a construction of 336.45 consisting of: Covered p…
$3,13M
4 bedroom house in Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 825 m²
House built on 4 levels that have the following characteristics:825 m2 of land, 629 m2 of co…
$13,71M
3 bedroom house in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 277 m²
House developed on 2 levels that have the following characteristics:-156 m2 of land-277 m2 o…
$4,40M
3 bedroom house in Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
143 m2 of land, 115 m2 of construction.House Room developed on two levels consisting of: Gro…
$1,89M
3 bedroom house in Atizapan de Zaragoza, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Atizapan de Zaragoza, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
🏡 House room for sale - excellent opportunityTerreno: 132 m²Construction: 234 m²Developed in…
$2,59M
3 bedroom house in Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Nice and large house located in Atizapán de ZaragozaIt consists of 92m2 of construction and …
$1,87M
3 bedroom house in Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Construction 152.67 m2Terreno 90 M2Property of two levels with intelligent distribution and …
$1,79M
4 bedroom house in Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 323 m²
House for sale293.85 m2 of land323 m2 of constructionHouse located in one of the most exclus…
$12,35M
4 bedroom house in Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 570 m²
Beautiful semi luxurious house built in 2019, located in the exclusive Sayavedra County Zone…
$13,49M
4 bedroom house in Atizapan de Zaragoza, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Atizapan de Zaragoza, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
House located in Mayorazgos del Bosque that has the following characteristics:Land 192.96 sq…
$5,39M
3 bedroom house in Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Pretty and wide house, it has an excellent distribution consisting of:Garage for 4 carsGroun…
$16,49M
