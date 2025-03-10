Residential complex Oceanfront villa by Radisson Resort Maldives

Ocean front villa at the hotel complex Radisson Resort of the Upscale category is located on the first line of the ocean, among lagoons with crystal clear water.

Each unit has a view, with a direct view of the ocean and sunsets.

25 minutes by speedboat from Male International Airport

Leasehold 50 + 49 years old

Project characteristics:

• 97 hotel rooms from 34 m2

• 41 above-ground villas with ocean access

• 2 conference halls and a meeting room — total area 170 m2

• Entertainment and commercial infrastructure — over 2,000 m2

• The cost of hotel units starts from € 249,000

• The cost of the villas starts from €450,000

Infrastructure:

The hotel combines modern style and complete resort infrastructure:

• Panoramic restaurant and ocean view terrace

• Lobby bar and coworking area

• Cinema and media room

• Boutique and showroom of local brands

• Children's playroom

• Fitness center and outdoor yoga area

• SPA complex and relaxation terrace

• Game area and lounge spaces

• Floating restaurant above the water

• Floating SPA Complex

• Conference rooms and meeting room

Environment:

Snow-white beaches, coral lagoons and clear turquoise waters. Nearby there are top surf spots, mangroves, and snorkeling and diving areas. An island ecosystem with sea turtles and tropical fauna.

Investment project of a hotel in the Maldives: a detailed analysis Here is an offer to invest in an upscale hotel under construction in the Maldives under the management of an international lifestyle brand. The project is being implemented by a company with a significant (80 years old) experience in development.

Here are the key aspects that are worth highlighting.

1. The essence of the proposal is the Format: shared ownership of the hotel - private investors can become co—owners of the facility. - Segment: upscale (the average price segment between budget and luxury). - Location: Tulusdu Island, near the Maldives' main international airport (Velana), which provides high transport accessibility. - Management: international brand No. 1 in the segment of lifestyle hotels, which guarantees the standards of service and marketing.

2. Why Maldives is a promising market - Tourism growth: over the past 10 years, the tourist flow has increased by 7.5% annually. In 2022, the country returned to low-key indicators. - High contribution of tourism: Tourism accounts for about 30% of the country's GDP. - Premium audience: most of the guests are well—off tourists from G20 countries, the average check is $512 per day. - Limited supply: only 185 of the 1,190 islands are inhabited, the construction of new hotels is strictly regulated, which limits competition.

3. The advantages of the project are a unique niche: there are almost no upscale hotels in the Maldives, and most of the new facilities are luxury. This creates a shortage of supply for an audience willing to pay $200-350 per night. - Tulusdu location: - 30 minutes by speedboat from the airport (savings on transfers up to $700 compared to remote atolls). - World-class surfing (Cokes and Chickens are famous spots). - Diving and shark watching right outside the hotel. - An inhabited island with ready-made infrastructure (power grids, water, staff housing), which reduces operating costs by 40%. - International management: the chain brand ensures occupancy rates are 18-25% higher and the average rate is 30-40% higher compared to non-chain hotels.

4. Economic indicators - Rental yield: stated 12-14% per annum. - High occupancy: the upscale segment leads in terms of occupancy (72% versus 65% for luxury and 58% for budget hotels). - RevPAR (revenue per room): The Maldives has higher revenue than the Seychelles, Canary Islands, and Caribbean ($310 versus $205, $145, and $230, respectively).

5. Investment guarantees and legal framework - Legislation: based on the British system, recognized worldwide. - Investment protection: international agreements (for example, ICSID) and a separate legal regime for businesses are provided. - Form of ownership: the investor receives a share in the property with leasehold-land, the lease agreement is registered and approved by the state.

6. Competitive environment and major players - Hilton, Marriott, Four Seasons, Aman Resorts, etc. are already operating in the market. Chinese and Arab companies are making major investments in the development of the Maldives (more than $4.7 billion in construction alone).

7. Target audience and demand - More than 40% of tourists are looking for upscale offers (daily budget of $200-350). - The average stay is 7.9 nights (higher than in the UAE or Turkey).