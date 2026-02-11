Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Madagascar

Plot of land in Mahavelona, Madagascar
Plot of land
Mahavelona, Madagascar
Big land suitable for building near the tourism town of Foulpointe, east coast of Madagascar
$11,867
Plot of land in Tanambao Sahorana, Madagascar
Plot of land
Tanambao Sahorana, Madagascar
2,789 m² titled land Full title in your name (99-year long lease) All title transfer pro…
$45,093
Plot of land in Ambararata, Madagascar
Plot of land
Ambararata, Madagascar
24 hectares of exclusive, private beachfront land 2,000 m2 of existing buildings and infra…
Price on request
Plot of land in District de Fenerive Est, Madagascar
Plot of land
District de Fenerive Est, Madagascar
Are you looking to purchase your own slice of paradise, with your own personal beachfront lo…
$58,146
Plot of land in Soanierana Ivongo, Madagascar
Plot of land
Soanierana Ivongo, Madagascar
Big, beautiful, 10 hectare beachfront property on the east coast of Madagascar
$118,665
Plot of land in Antafiambotry, Madagascar
Plot of land
Antafiambotry, Madagascar
52,000 m² titled land Virgin land ready for construction Double beach access Shallow c…
Price on request
