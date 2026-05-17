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Lands for sale in North Macedonia

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1 property total found
Plot of land in Resen, North Macedonia
Plot of land
Resen, North Macedonia
In the small area of Risan, which is located in Kotor Bay, a plot of total area of 13,700m2 …
$1,61M
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