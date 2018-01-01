Lithuanian Citizenship By Descent

About the program

The program of repatriation through Lithuanian origin is a simplified procedure for obtaining citizenship for applicants who have Lithuanian roots.

The Law “On Citizenship” states that persons of Lithuanian descent who have never previously had the status of a Lithuanian citizen can apply for it under a simplified scheme, regardless of their state of residence.

In accordance with the same law, such a person is considered to be a person whose father/mother, grandparents or

great-grandparents were or are Lithuanians.