Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Somogy
Siofoki jaras
Lands for sale in Siofoki jaras, Hungary
93 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Koroeshegy, Hungary
1 119 m²
€ 87,871
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
1 051 m²
€ 23,771
Plot of land
Kereki, Hungary
965 m²
€ 22,702
Plot of land
Koroeshegy, Hungary
1 802 m²
€ 71,846
Plot of land
Koroeshegy, Hungary
4 446 m²
€ 317,832
Plot of land
Koroeshegy, Hungary
1 198 m²
€ 47,808
Plot of land
Som, Hungary
1 761 m²
€ 25,373
Plot of land
Koroeshegy, Hungary
3 676 m²
€ 45,137
Plot of land
Koroeshegy, Hungary
1 763 m²
€ 71,846
Plot of land
Sagvar, Hungary
2 820 m²
€ 31,783
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
871 m²
€ 213,401
Plot of land
Nyim, Hungary
1 480 m²
€ 40,036
Plot of land
Szolad, Hungary
40 000 m²
€ 34,454
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
695 m²
€ 93,480
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
1 003 m²
€ 176,009
Plot of land
Szantod, Hungary
709 m²
€ 64,101
Plot of land
Balatonvilagos, Hungary
2 504 m²
€ 79,859
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
875 m²
€ 106,567
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
1 676 m²
€ 293,794
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
1 169 m²
€ 52,349
Plot of land
Koroeshegy, Hungary
820 m²
€ 53,150
Plot of land
Koroeshegy, Hungary
560 m²
€ 66,504
Plot of land
Szolad, Hungary
3 256 m²
€ 20,031
Plot of land
Balatonszemes, Hungary
4 649 m²
€ 494,108
Plot of land
Zamardi, Hungary
790 m²
€ 53,150
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
991 m²
€ 53,150
Plot of land
Balatonszemes, Hungary
7 188 m²
€ 17,361
Plot of land
Koroeshegy, Hungary
719 m²
€ 213,401
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
1 665 m²
€ 200,047
Plot of land
Szolad, Hungary
3 555 m²
€ 53,417
