  2. Kyrgyzstan
  3. Residential
  4. Bishkek

Residential properties for sale in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

2 properties total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 256 m²
Floor 4/4
Club House & laquo; Prestige Hall & raquo;About the club houseClosed VIP Town32 apartments o…
Price on request
per month
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Floor 3/4
Club House & laquo; Prestige Hall & raquo;About the club houseClosed VIP Town32 apartments o…
Price on request
per month
