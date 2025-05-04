Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Bali
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Monthly rent of houses in Bali, Indonesia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Bali H&D in Dalang, Indonesia
UP UP
Bali H&D
Dalang, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover contemporary luxury in this stunning two-story villa located in the serene resident…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go