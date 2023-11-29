UAE
Realting.com
Hungary
Land
Veszprém
Lands for sale in Veszprém, Hungary
103 properties total found
Plot of land
Kovagooers, Hungary
3 400 m²
€8,872
Plot of land
Kisapati, Hungary
7 888 m²
€46,971
Plot of land
Nemesvamos, Hungary
880 m²
€54,799
Plot of land
Szigliget, Hungary
1 649 m²
€143,521
Plot of land
Varpalota, Hungary
2 069 m²
€41,491
Plot of land
Pecsely, Hungary
1 249 m²
Would you invest? Would you build? Do you want peace and quiet? A 1249 m2 building plot in…
€98,899
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 740 m²
€247,378
Plot of land
Balatonakarattya, Hungary
4 253 m²
€114,556
Plot of land
Balatonhenye, Hungary
3 346 m²
€129,691
Plot of land
Bakonyjako, Hungary
€6,002
Plot of land
Revfueloep, Hungary
7 343 m²
€130,213
Plot of land
Lesenceistvand, Hungary
2 168 m²
€49,554
Plot of land
Kisapati, Hungary
4 745 m²
€127,864
Plot of land
Pecsely, Hungary
3 000 m²
€130,474
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
740 m²
€130,213
Plot of land
Oervenyes, Hungary
683 m²
€63,932
Plot of land
Revfueloep, Hungary
1 272 m²
€111,947
Plot of land
Pecsely, Hungary
3 026 m²
€36,533
Plot of land
Tagyon, Hungary
3 381 m²
€91,332
Plot of land
Kislod, Hungary
602 m²
€22,181
Plot of land
Nagytevel, Hungary
20 000 m²
€26,095
Plot of land
Balatonkenese, Hungary
7 865 m²
€71,761
Plot of land
Varpalota, Hungary
140 000 m²
€76,980
Plot of land
Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
1 799 m²
€104,118
Plot of land
Pecsely, Hungary
8 529 m²
€51,929
Plot of land
Balatonudvari, Hungary
5 416 m²
€23,485
Plot of land
Doergicse, Hungary
4 501 m²
€64,976
Plot of land
Lesenceistvand, Hungary
4 552 m²
€51,929
Plot of land
Koeveskal, Hungary
4 621 m²
€101,770
Plot of land
Abrahamhegy, Hungary
603 m²
€113,512
