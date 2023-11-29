Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Veszprém

Lands for sale in Veszprém, Hungary

103 properties total found
Plot of land in Kovagooers, Hungary
Plot of land
Kovagooers, Hungary
Area 3 400 m²
€8,872
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kisapati, Hungary
Plot of land
Kisapati, Hungary
Area 7 888 m²
€46,971
Leave a request
Plot of land in Nemesvamos, Hungary
Plot of land
Nemesvamos, Hungary
Area 880 m²
€54,799
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szigliget, Hungary
Plot of land
Szigliget, Hungary
Area 1 649 m²
€143,521
Leave a request
Plot of land in Varpalota, Hungary
Plot of land
Varpalota, Hungary
Area 2 069 m²
€41,491
Leave a request
Plot of land in Pecsely, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsely, Hungary
Area 1 249 m²
Would you invest? Would you build? Do you want peace and quiet? A 1249 m2 building plot in…
€98,899
Leave a request
Plot of land in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Area 4 740 m²
€247,378
Leave a request
Plot of land in Balatonakarattya, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonakarattya, Hungary
Area 4 253 m²
€114,556
Leave a request
Plot of land in Balatonhenye, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonhenye, Hungary
Area 3 346 m²
€129,691
Leave a request
Plot of land in Bakonyjako, Hungary
Plot of land
Bakonyjako, Hungary
€6,002
Leave a request
Plot of land in Revfueloep, Hungary
Plot of land
Revfueloep, Hungary
Area 7 343 m²
€130,213
Leave a request
Plot of land in Lesenceistvand, Hungary
Plot of land
Lesenceistvand, Hungary
Area 2 168 m²
€49,554
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kisapati, Hungary
Plot of land
Kisapati, Hungary
Area 4 745 m²
€127,864
Leave a request
Plot of land in Pecsely, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsely, Hungary
Area 3 000 m²
€130,474
Leave a request
Plot of land in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Area 740 m²
€130,213
Leave a request
Plot of land in Oervenyes, Hungary
Plot of land
Oervenyes, Hungary
Area 683 m²
€63,932
Leave a request
Plot of land in Revfueloep, Hungary
Plot of land
Revfueloep, Hungary
Area 1 272 m²
€111,947
Leave a request
Plot of land in Pecsely, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsely, Hungary
Area 3 026 m²
€36,533
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tagyon, Hungary
Plot of land
Tagyon, Hungary
Area 3 381 m²
€91,332
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kislod, Hungary
Plot of land
Kislod, Hungary
Area 602 m²
€22,181
Leave a request
Plot of land in Nagytevel, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagytevel, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€26,095
Leave a request
Plot of land in Balatonkenese, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonkenese, Hungary
Area 7 865 m²
€71,761
Leave a request
Plot of land in Varpalota, Hungary
Plot of land
Varpalota, Hungary
Area 140 000 m²
€76,980
Leave a request
Plot of land in Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
Area 1 799 m²
€104,118
Leave a request
Plot of land in Pecsely, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsely, Hungary
Area 8 529 m²
€51,929
Leave a request
Plot of land in Balatonudvari, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonudvari, Hungary
Area 5 416 m²
€23,485
Leave a request
Plot of land in Doergicse, Hungary
Plot of land
Doergicse, Hungary
Area 4 501 m²
€64,976
Leave a request
Plot of land in Lesenceistvand, Hungary
Plot of land
Lesenceistvand, Hungary
Area 4 552 m²
€51,929
Leave a request
Plot of land in Koeveskal, Hungary
Plot of land
Koeveskal, Hungary
Area 4 621 m²
€101,770
Leave a request
Plot of land in Abrahamhegy, Hungary
Plot of land
Abrahamhegy, Hungary
Area 603 m²
€113,512
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir