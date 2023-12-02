Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Sarvar, Hungary

houses
3
4 properties total found
4 room house in Sarvar, Hungary
4 room house
Sarvar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€199,688
per month
4 room house in Sarvar, Hungary
4 room house
Sarvar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
€154,632
per month
4 room apartment in Sarvar, Hungary
4 room apartment
Sarvar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€63,426
per month
3 room house in Sarvar, Hungary
3 room house
Sarvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€102,088
per month
