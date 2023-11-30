Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Győr-Moson-Sopron, Hungary

Soproni jaras
11
Gyor
7
Gyori jaras
7
Sopron
7
Csornai jaras
3
23 properties total found
Commercial in Sopron, Hungary
Commercial
Sopron, Hungary
Area 350 m²
€587,132
Commercial in Szil, Hungary
Commercial
Szil, Hungary
Area 350 m²
€385,000
Commercial in Lebeny, Hungary
Commercial
Lebeny, Hungary
Area 225 000 m²
€2,65M
Commercial in Fertod, Hungary
Commercial
Fertod, Hungary
Area 94 m²
€165,704
Commercial in Szil, Hungary
Commercial
Szil, Hungary
Area 360 m²
€495,000
Commercial 1 bathroom in Sopron, Hungary
Commercial 1 bathroom
Sopron, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
€169,616
Commercial in Szany, Hungary
Commercial
Szany, Hungary
Area 899 m²
€180,021
Commercial in Egyhazasfalu, Hungary
Commercial
Egyhazasfalu, Hungary
Area 349 m²
€178,961
Commercial in Gyori jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Area 547 m²
€858,518
Commercial in Gyori jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Area 180 m²
€161,788
Commercial in Sopron, Hungary
Commercial
Sopron, Hungary
Area 40 m²
€104,118
Commercial in Szakony, Hungary
Commercial
Szakony, Hungary
Area 15 m²
€4,51M
Commercial in Rajka, Hungary
Commercial
Rajka, Hungary
Area 611 m²
€2,35M
Commercial in Gyori jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Area 650 m²
€603,170
Commercial in Sopron, Hungary
Commercial
Sopron, Hungary
Area 543 m²
€601,838
Hotel in Sopron, Hungary
Hotel
Sopron, Hungary
Area 860 m²
A small hotel is for sale in 9027 Györ. The hotel which was built in 2001 has 13 rooms and a…
€1,10M
Commercial in Sopron, Hungary
Commercial
Sopron, Hungary
Area 180 m²
€195,450
Commercial in Gyori jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Area 1 000 m²
€629,394
Commercial in Gyori jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Area 220 m²
€144,236
Commercial in Gyori jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Area 275 m²
€432,446
Commercial in Gyori jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Area 750 m²
€432,709
Commercial in Sopron, Hungary
Commercial
Sopron, Hungary
Area 166 m²
€400,000
Commercial in Nagycenk, Hungary
Commercial
Nagycenk, Hungary
Area 30 000 m²
€52,190
