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Сommercial property in Győr-Moson-Sopron, Hungary

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5 properties total found
Hotel 225 m² in Osli, Hungary
Hotel 225 m²
Osli, Hungary
Rooms 6
Area 225 m²
This recreation and event park is located in one of the most picturesque corners of Western …
$3,60M
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Shop 3 952 m² in Csorna, Hungary
Shop 3 952 m²
Csorna, Hungary
Area 3 952 m²
Number of floors 2
General information An operating shopping center in Western Hungary is offered for sale. The…
$3,48M
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Commercial property 4 177 m² in Csorna, Hungary
Commercial property 4 177 m²
Csorna, Hungary
Area 4 177 m²
Number of floors 2
Offered for sale a diverse portfolio of properties in Western Hungary, near the border with …
$6,71M
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Commercial property 1 886 000 m² in Sopronkovesd, Hungary
Commercial property 1 886 000 m²
Sopronkovesd, Hungary
Area 1 886 000 m²
The sand and gravel pits are located in Zala County, 10 km from the M85 motorway exit and 28…
$24,94M
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Hotel 860 m² in Sopron, Hungary
Hotel 860 m²
Sopron, Hungary
Area 860 m²
A small hotel is for sale in 9027 Györ. The hotel which was built in 2001 has 13 rooms and a…
$1,28M
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