  New residence close to the port, Keratsini, Greece

New residence close to the port, Keratsini, Greece

Salaminos, Greece
€319,000
About the complex

We offer luminous apartments in a new residence.

Completion - summer, 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Security door
  • Solar water heater
  • Alarm
  • Modern kitchen
  • Air conditioning
  • "Smart home" system
  • Autonomous lighting
  • LED lighting
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to the port of Pireus.

  • Supermarket - 140 meters
  • School - 400 meters
  • Pharmacy - 71 meters
  • Sports park - 600 meters
New residence close to the port, Keratsini, Greece
Salaminos, Greece
from
€319,000
