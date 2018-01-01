New residence close to the port, Keratsini, Greece

This magnificent modern 9-story building that meets high standards will be built with bioclimatic characteristics in accordance with international sustainability standards. "The Green" is located in Piraeus, one of the most significant and vibrant parts of the Greek capital since antiquity.
Project delivery is expected in the last quarter of 2024.
We offer apartments with parking spaces and large balconies.
The residence with a garden and a parking.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Heat pump
Grohe sanitary ware
Italian kitchens
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet area of the central part of Athens.
Metro station - 650 meters
Syntagma Square - 6 km
Restaurants - 210 meters
Public transport stops - 400 meters
International school - 1.5 km
Airport - 30 km
Hospital - 1.5 km
Completion - 2nd quarter of 2024.
Security door
Video intercom
Kitchen cabinetry
Kitchen hood
Autonomous heating
The property is located in a quiet area in the suburb of Athens.
Center of Athens - 8 km
Kifisia - 10 minutes drive
Piraeus Port - 17.5 km
Athens International Airport - 24 km
Bus stop - 60 meters
Metro station - 900 meters