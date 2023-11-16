Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Municipality of Argos and Mykines
  5. Other

Commercial property for sale in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece

Other To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Other 4 bedrooms with On Corner in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Other 4 bedrooms with On Corner
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 580 m²
€380,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir